Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Affable Dutch Beachcomber Has Found and Amassed Over 1,200 Messages in Bottles

by at on

36 Shares
Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble


Great Big Story visited with Wim Kruiswijk, a genial man who has enjoyed his walks on the beach near his home in Zandvoort, Netherlands for over 30 years. While on one of these walks, Kruiswijk found a fabled message in a bottle to which he promptly responded. Since that time, this affable beachcomber has found, amassed and attempted to respond to over 1,200 of these found messages in bottles. Kruiswijk said that he finds the hunt to be exhilarating.

Though it may take Kruiswijk anywhere from days to months to come across his next find, the thrill of the search and the surprise that each bottle holds keeps him going.

36 Shares
Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy