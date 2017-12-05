How a 16th Century Book of Insults From a Small British Village Lead to the Name of Batman’s City

There’s a link from a 13th century legend, to a 16th century insult book, to a 19th century writer, to a 20th century comic book hero. And it starts in a small village near Nottingham, in the time of Robin Hood. Here’s why Batman comes from Gotham City.

