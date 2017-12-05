Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How a 16th Century Book of Insults From a Small British Village Lead to the Name of Batman’s City

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In a truly fascinating episode of “Things You Might Not Know“, host Tom Scott traveled to the Nottingham village of Gotham (pronounced Gautam) to recount the city’s unique history in which the residents of the 16th century pretended to be crazy in order to avoid visits by the King. This branded them simultaneously a village of fools, madmen and wise men. The residents bought into the image wholeheartedly and published a book of insults making fun of themselves. Inspired by this book a century later, satirist Washington Irving likened New York City to Gotham (pronounced Gotham) and it stuck, giving D.C. Comics writer Bill Finger the perfect name for Batman‘s fictional city. Gotham City.

There’s a link from a 13th century legend, to a 16th century insult book, to a 19th century writer, to a 20th century comic book hero. And it starts in a small village near Nottingham, in the time of Robin Hood. Here’s why Batman comes from Gotham City.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Laughing Squid


Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy