Batman Unites an Oddball B Team When the Original Justice League Superheroes Aren’t Available

In a funny mashup by Funny or Die, oddball heroes from various Hollywood films are called upon by Batman (Ben Affleck) to replace his original team of Justice League superheroes, who are all too busy. The Dark Knight assembles Blankman (Damon Wayans), Barb Wire (Pamela Anderson), Howard the Duck (Chip Zien), and Steel (Shaquille O’Neal) to fight crime and bring tranquility to the world.
When Batman (Ben Affleck) can’t call on Justice League members Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, or The Flash, he’s gotta call in The B Team.