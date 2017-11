Michael Jobson, 29, adopted three-year-old Lady three years ago before discovering by accident that the sheep at his Gamlingay, Cambs, farm have an inexplicable urge to follow.

While she was out and about, an adorable basset hound named Lady unknowingly acted a skilled herder when dozens of sheep at a South Cambridgeshire, England farm began following her around the yard. According to her human, Lady’s skill was discovered quite by accident.

