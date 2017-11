In the past we’ve posted about musicians who have serenaded shy but appreciative cows who leaned in close to enjoy the music. Unfortunately, Danny Sapko , an extremely talented bass player, didn’t have that same experience. In fact, his impressive slap bass solo just sent the cattle running away in the other direction .

