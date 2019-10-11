A Performance on a Unique Baroque Contrabassoon

Musician David Chatterton of The Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, who previously demonstrated the sound of a giant contrabassoon used by Beethoven that was almost twice his size, gave a different performance on another giant contrabassoon. This second instrument is of the Baroque variety with particularly long crook, but still somewhat smaller than the previous version.

David Chatterton introduces the Baroque contrabassoon, specifically an instrument made in 1739 and heard in original performances of Handel’s Music for the Royal Fireworks. …Sir Simon Rattle called it the Loch Ness monster.