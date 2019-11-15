A Unique Guitar That Uses Barcodes Instead of Strings

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Electronics master James Bruton (previously) created a unique and fascinating multi-neck electric guitar that uses barcodes instead of strings and requires the use of a scanner to play. This guitar also sports extra features that allow for pitch and volume changes.

I built a guitar with barcodes instead of strings – but it has a few extra features including programmable buttons, pitch bend, and octave and channel shift, which are all controlled by retro game controller joysticks and buttons. It’s based on an Arduino MEGA with a USB host shield and a MIDI shield.

Bruton uploaded the Barcode Scanner Guitar code to GitHub for those who want to build their own.

