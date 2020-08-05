Stop Motion Animated Barbie Dolls Recreate Iconic Scenes From Film, Television and Music Videos

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

While stuck at home, artist and animator Warren Wright created an incredible stop-motion animated series of vintage Barbie Dolls recreating iconic scenes from films, television, and music videos.

In one example, the dolls reenact the models in the music video for “Freedom! 90” by George Michael.

George Michael + 90’s Super Models + vintage barbies + quarantine + unemployment = Freedom 2020. This song holds over 30 years of memories for me.

Wright talks more about this specific song in an open BTS video.

A behind-the-scenes look at my latest dollmation remake of George Michael’s “Freedom 90”

Here’s the original version of the music video for the song.

Here are other “dollmation” videos. This including doll remakes of “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” (Marilyn Monroe), Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl” video, Madonna’s “Vogue” video, Barbara Streisand in “Don’t Rain on My Parade” and Bob Fosse’s “Rich Man Frug”, just to name a few.

Being in quarantine has been proven highly productive for me creatively. As I sign up for unemployment today since I’ve been furloughed, along with so many others at this time, I’m happy to be able to throw myself in projects like this. With stores being closed I made some of the pieces and had to improvise some.

via Nerdist