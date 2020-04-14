Georgia Bar Owner Removes $3,714 Worth of One Dollar Bills Stapled to the Walls to Pay Her Employees

Jennifer Knox, the owner of The Sand Bar on Tybee Island in Georgia, went to work with several of her employees to remove thousands of one dollar bills that customers had stuck to the walls over the years for good luck. After the currency was taken down, it was counted and final amount was $3,714. Knox used this money to pay her employees.

So it’s because of you all who put up a dollar up, that we were able to give back to our people! We’ve been loving all the messages that are coming through about your memories with each ‘love note’! What are your memories of the dollars?!? You have pictures?! From every Sand Bar employee, thank you from the bottom of our hearts! 100% of these dollars and donations are going to employees.

This is what The Sand Bar looks like now without the one dollar bills on the walls.

via CNN