Hamferð, a band from the Faroe Islands, did a live performance of their hit song “Deyðir varðar” with their backs to the incredible solar eclipse of 2015. Their performance, which lasted throughout the entire event, took place in the small village of Kvívík on the island of Streymoy in the Faroe Islands.

Video and music recorded live on March 20th 2015 during the total eclipse above the village of Kvívík in The Faroe Islands.

via The Awesomer