Highly Detailed Realistic Insects Crafted Out of Bamboo

Japanese artist Noriyuki Saitoh creates absolutely gorgeous, highly detailed insects of all kinds that are completely crafted out of bamboo. Each model looks so real that it seems like its ready to fly, sting or fight. The figures are anatomically correct, although as Saitoh explains, the models are not necessarily completely to scale. Instead, the artist judges what would look best in what proportion.

(translated)Insects I create are never real. Since we are not preparing specimens and replicas, we strictly measure the dimensions and prioritize the appearance impressions, features, and senses rather than proportions being created exactly. This is not a numerical value, but to decide by observation / imagination, drawing skill, experience value.

via Colossal