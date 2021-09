Comedian Asks His Family to Pronounce Specific Words in Their Very Distinctive Baltimore Accent

During Christmas dinner comedian Phil Schwarzmann asked his family to demonstrate how specific words are spoken with a Baltimore accent. He presented each member with a flashcard and asked them to read the word aloud. Needless to say, residents of Baltimore have a very distinct manner of speaking.

Let my family, at Christmas Day dinner, teach you how to speak Baltimorese (Bawlmerese).

via Digg