Talented Craftsman Spends 21 Years Building a Highly Detailed Model of New York City’s Five Boroughs

A talented craftsman who goes by the name minninycity04 has spent the last 21 years building an incredible model of the five boroughs that make up New York City.

Every piece of this breathtaking replica is built out of balsa wood, which means he has carved millions of buildings by hand. He also made sure to include the city’s airports, stadiums, waterways, bridges, parks, subways, and neighborhood distinctions. He also included a bit of Long Island, New Jersey, and Westchester.

Building a miniature model of New York city, carved out of balsa wood