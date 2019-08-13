A Highly Creative Two Minute Compilation of Balloons Being Destroyed in a Variety of Pointed Ways

Norwegian visual artist Jan Hakon Erichsen, who previously embarked upon a mission to find the many different manners in which balloons can be destroyed, has compiled two straight minutes of his highly creative, definitely pointed, and somewhat frightening methods of accomplishing his goal.

Two minutes of balloon destruction.

Me celebrating my new Twitter fame pic.twitter.com/tjSD7thShv — Jan Hakon Erichsen (@janerichsen) August 13, 2019