An Incredible Video of Ball Lightning Traveling Between Two Transformers During a Hailstorm

My brother Chip Beale inadvertently captured an incredible video of ball lightning traveling between two transformers across the street from his house during a recent hailstorm with insane winds in Dayton, OH.
Scott Beale
