Man Bakes Edgeless Brownies Using Only Electricity

Nate From the Internet mixed up a box of brownie mix and set it into a pan of his own creation in an attempt to bake edgeless brownies using only electrical resistance. The first attempt was undercooked but tasted good. Nate’s second attempt was much more successful.

I got to say, if what you like is the interior brownies, that’s pretty much perfect. It’s chocolatey, it’s gooey, it’s rich, it’s thick, it’s dense. It’s not warm anymore cuz I specifically letit cool down, but it’s still very good.

Nate was so happy with the results that he tried to bake an angel cake with electricity, and somehow it worked.

All right, here’s here’s our angel food cake with no caramelized crust portion whatsoever, but cooked via electrical resistance. How is it? It tastes just like angel food cake.Exactly the same. It’s light and fluffy.