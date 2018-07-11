Cartoonist Lauren Lorenzo and Her Grandmother Hilariously Try to Bake a Pie Without Knowing How

Cartoonist Lauren Lorenzo of the monthly series eLL cartoons animated the time that she and her grandmother hilariously decided to bake a pie, despite the fact that neither of them really have any idea how to do so. Like her other familial interactions, this one was full of profanity, broken dishes and lots of affection for one another.

True story… So I decided I should bake a pie with my grandma. Even though I really don’t know how to cook. I know how to microwave macaroni and cheese so I figured how could this be any different?…