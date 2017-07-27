Baddiewinkle, A Vivacious 89 Year Old Woman With a Love For Bright Colors and Form Fitting Clothes

A post shared by badddiiie ???? (@baddiewinkle) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:19pm PST

A wonderfully vivacious 89 year old woman in Waco, Kentucky who goes by the name Baddiewinkle and per her bio, she’s been “stealing your man since 1928”. Known for her penchant for bright colors, form fitting clothes and getting her picture taken, Baddiewinkle has become incredibly popular, with over 3 million followers on Instagram and a new book entitled “Baddiewinkles Guide to Life“. She also attended the MTV Music Awards in 2016 wearing a bejeweled catsuit with matching cane. But life wasn’t always so glamorous for Helen Ruth van Winkle (her real name). In an interview with NPR, Baddiewinkle spoke about life before her granddaughter took that initial picture of her in a tie-dye and cutoff jeans in 2014.

I had a little 6-acre farm. I took care of it by myself for 15 years…I did everything that you’re supposed to do: mowed, trimmed, had a little garden. I kept busy at all times…

