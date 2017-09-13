Soy Pablo, A Bad Lip Reading Fake Trailer For Season 3 of Narcos

Bad Lip Reading and Netflix team up to celebrate the release of Narcos Season 3, streaming now! In “Soy Pablo”, DEA agents convince an untrained Pablo Escobar doppelganger to infiltrate the drug lord’s lair, though things don’t go quite as planned…

