Soy Pablo, A Bad Lip Reading Fake Trailer For Season 3 of Narcos

Bad Lip Reading and Netflix teamed up to create “Soy Pablo,” a hilarious fake extended trailer for the third season of Narcos. The amusing trailer features the DEA using a Pablo Escobar doppelganger, former child actor Ryman Branson, to infiltrate the cartel. The actual third season of Narcos is currently available to stream on Netflix.
Bad Lip Reading and Netflix team up to celebrate the release of Narcos Season 3, streaming now! In “Soy Pablo”, DEA agents convince an untrained Pablo Escobar doppelganger to infiltrate the drug lord’s lair, though things don’t go quite as planned…