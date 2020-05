Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A rather resourceful and handy grandfather in Maryland built a clever wooden roller coaster for his young grandson to ride in the backyard. While not quite finished, this clever and very fun ride uses gravity and a good push to make the car roll back and forth against the wooden fence upon which it is built.

It’s not quite done, but they’re having the time of their lives.

Here’s the finished roller coaster being taken out for its inaugural ride.