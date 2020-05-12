The Cast and Creative Team of ‘Back to the Future’ Reunite on Josh Gad’s Video Series ‘Reunited Apart’

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In the second episode of the video series “Reunited Apart”, host Josh Gad welcomed the stars of the iconic film Back to the Future via video chat.

Gad first spoke with Christopher Lloyd under the guise of learning more out about Lloyd’s character on the TV show Taxi. The facade soon fell apart when Lloyd uttered the famous line “Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads…” Co-stars Michael J. Fox and Lea Thompson then joined the call. The trio performed several reenactments of some very key scenes to sheer fan perfection.

Great Scott! Things get heavy during Episode Two of “Reunited Apart” as Josh is joined by the creative geniuses behind the Back to the Future trilogy.

Director Robert Zemeckis, writer Bob Gale, actress Mary Steenburgen, actress Elizabeth Shue, composer Alan Silvestri, musician Huey Lewis, and fan JJ Abrams also joined the call to share memories about making the film. Additionally, the cast of Back to the Future: The Musical performed the film’s theme song “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis And The News.

The show was also a fundraiser for Project Hope, a non-profit organization that works to protect healthcare workers on the front lines.