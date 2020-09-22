An Adorable Hand-Knit Baby Yoda Costume for Infants

Online costume retailer Fenbo has created an absolutely adorable Baby Yoda costume for infants. The five-piece costume is hand-knit of crochet cotton and includes a hat, robe, belt, gloves, and shoes.

The hand-made baby knitted clothes Yoda clothing set realizes a more vivid and lovely appearance, making your baby look so cute and lovely. …100% pure hand-woven crochet cotton, you do not have to worry about your baby’s skin getting hurt. It is very comfortable and soft. …One size suitable for 0-6 months babies to wear.

via Dude I Want That