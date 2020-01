Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Proud dad Matt MacMillan very cleverly edited his the baby sounds that his infant son Ryan was making into an immediately recognizable cover of the classic AC/DC song “Thunderstruck”. MacMillan used the pitch of Ryan’s noises to compose this spot-on arrangement.

I recorded my son making baby noises, figured out the notes he made and arranged them into “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC

MacMillan explained how he went about arranging this adorably unique cover.

Here’s the original version of the song.