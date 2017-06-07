An Adorable Baby Red Panda Enjoys a Yummy Morning Belly Tickle From His Favorite Human

A very sweet, absolutely adorable red panda cub named Mohan, one of three born on Christmas Day 2016 at the Symbio Wildlife Park, spent some quiet time with one of his favorite humans, keeper Beth Sticker. Sticker was more than happy to give him the yummy morning belly tickles that he so enjoys.

Now at 5 months old, each day at feeding time when their favourite human rings the dinner bell, they will all come a running, with Mohan proving he loves affection just as much as his belly being full. Zoo Keepers first realised Mohan loves a good belly tickle early last week, and now he just can’t seem to get enough of them.