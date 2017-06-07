Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

An Adorable Baby Red Panda Enjoys a Yummy Morning Belly Tickle From His Favorite Human

by at on

Tickling Baby Red Panda

A very sweet, absolutely adorable red panda cub named Mohan, one of three born on Christmas Day 2016 at the Symbio Wildlife Park, spent some quiet time with one of his favorite humans, keeper Beth Sticker. Sticker was more than happy to give him the yummy morning belly tickles that he so enjoys.

Now at 5 months old, each day at feeding time when their favourite human rings the dinner bell, they will all come a running, with Mohan proving he loves affection just as much as his belly being full. Zoo Keepers first realised Mohan loves a good belly tickle early last week, and now he just can’t seem to get enough of them.

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.