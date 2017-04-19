Three Baby Red Pandas Bravely Explore Their Outdoor Surroundings For the Very First Time

An absolutely adorable set of red panda triplets named Mohan, Raj and Phinju, who were born at the Symbio Wildlife Park in Helensburgh, New South Wales, Australia on December 25, 2016, bravely explored their surroundings for the very first time. The little trio climbed up and down a big tree, occasionally bumping into one another while clumsily learning their way around.

Our Red Panda cubs ‘Mohan, Raj and Phinju’ started exploring their sanctuary for the first time this morning and it was seriously adorable!

Symbio also posted a wonderful timelapse of the triplets first few months.