Two Friends Bring Home a Helpless Baby Pigeon They Found While Out Shopping

While two friends were out shopping, they came across a helpless baby pigeon who seemed to be only a few days old and decided to take her home and take care of her, as they were afraid that if they called The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), this tiny bird would be euthanized.

We didn’t think she would survive by herself. She was still super fuzzy. Um, really ugly. We both went with our gut instinct to scoop her up and take her to safety….If you call the RSPB, then they just end up putting them down anyway. So, we didn’t want that. So, we thought we would just raise her ourselves.

The two friends found that this pigeon, whom they named Spoon, bonded with them almost immediately. They believed that she saw them as parents – the ones who would feed her and take care of her, which they did and will continue to do so for the rest of her life.

I’ve never taken care of a bird, but she needed feeding every 2 or 3 hours. It was quite difficult at the start becausewe were learning as we were going along. She was just constantly squeaking forfood. It was literally like having a newborn child…I would want her to know that we love her and that she never has to ever worry about anything again.