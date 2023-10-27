Orphaned Baby Monkey Finds Companionship With Baby Deer

A baby patas monkey who was brought to Greenfingers Wildlife Sanctuary in Lagos, Nigeria after being taken from his mother, found wonderful companionship amongst all the animals, especially a baby deer who was close to his own age. After awhile, the pair became absolutely inseparable. A second monkey joined into the little group, healing one another until they were ready to be prepared for release into the wild.

