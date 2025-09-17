Tiny Baby Mole Reveals Her Adorably Feisty Personality

A tiny orphaned baby mole who was discovered by a gardener and turned over to the Critter Care Wildlife Society in Langley, British Columbia, revealed her feisty personality as she thrived under their care and earning her the name Princess Edna. When the time came, Edna’s caretakers were confident that she was strong enough to be released back into the wild.

