A kangaroo mother-to-be named Indi who lives at the amazing Kangaroo Sanctuary (home of the muscled Roger) in Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia, got a welcome surprise when her little boy poked his nose out of her pouch for the very first time.

Guess whose baby poked his little nose out of mum’s pouch today

Just three days later, the little guy stuck his whole head out.

Oh! Too much cute!!! Say hello to Indi’s gorgeous baby boy ?

