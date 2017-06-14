The Baby Goats of Sunflower Creamery Farm Continue the Tradition of Summer Evening Runs

As we’ve written in the past, the wonderful people at the Sunflower Farm Creamery have made a tradition of going for a warm weather evening run have created an adorable tradition of going for a warm weather evening run with all of the season’s baby goats and the kids of 2017 were no exception. The little ones made their way around the Cumberland, Maine dairy farm before rushing in for their hard-earned dinner. Except for one little girl who preferred to march to her own tune.

This has become the kids daily routine. They love to run up and down the drive before bed! Then they sprint into their stall for grain. Well except for Angeline, who prefers to practice her balancing act.