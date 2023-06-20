Baby Goats in Sunflower Pajamas Gleefully Romp Around a Barn

In keeping up with tradition, the baby Nigerian Dwarf goats at Sunflower Farm Creamery in Cumberland, Maine, had themselves a lively pajama party. The hircine youngsters gleefully hopped around the dairy farm barn in representative sunflower pajamas that brightened up the day.

Most of the time their mother does a great job keeping them warm all on her own. But we have been thankful on occasion to have options to assist in keeping their body temperature up. Since that first gift from Stella, many others have gifted the goats coats and sweaters and pjs!

Filmmaker Harry Hodson took this adorable video on Father’s Day 2023.

Goats in pajamas… what more can I say and what more do you need? HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!

Hodson also captured slow-motion footage of the adult Nigerian Dwarf goats taking a run around the farm.