Little Baby Girl Laughs Hysterically While Her Pug Chases Flashlight Beam

A pug named Ronnie, who was playing with his human toddler Madison Rose as she sat on the floor with a flashlight, began chasing the beam. Ronnie’s adorable chase of the light caused the little girl to bubble over with joyful laughter, which made Ronnie even happier.

When these two find a flashlight…They followed the light coming out of it and played.

The pair have been the best of friends for a long time.

via Everlasting Blort