Baby Foxes Adorably Investigate a GoPro

Slovakian wildlife photographer Turiecfoto captured the adorable sight of baby foxes investigating a GoPro he set in a meadow in the Turkish hills. One of the little vulpine youngsters took particular interest in looking at and into the camera. The rest of the litter soon followed suit.

(translated) For some time I have seen a nice foxhole in Turkey and sometimes I go to watch them. Today I brought GOPRO there, they almost took it away from me.

