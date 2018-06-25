Baby Boy and His Beloved Dog Watch Netflix Alongside Each Other in Bed on Separate Laptops

A beautiful six month old baby boy named Leo and his best buddy, a Shib-inu named Chiko decided to tune out all the goings on in the world by watching Netflix in bed. Both boy and dog were sitting upright against the headboard with computers on their respective laps, taking it all in. The whole environment acted as a sedative for both human and canine, as they both fell asleep, curled around each other, before the movie finished.

Tuesday, Netflix with friend and ignoring everyone … Hello. My name is Chiko . Born 16/11/2015 ..I’m very smart dog . I’m addicted to Netflix and like to do human things

A post shared by CHIKO ? (@chiko_shiba_inu) on Jun 19, 2018 at 6:24am PDT

via Caters Clips