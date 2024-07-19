Musical Trio Performs ‘Axel F’ from ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ on Bottle Instruments

The German musical trio of GlasBlasSing performed a remarkable cover of “Axel F” from Beverly Hills Cop on bottles and instruments made out of bottles. According to the band, bottles are their instruments of choice.

We are GlasBlasSing. We make music on bottles. You read that right, music on bottles. Small bottles, big bottles, plastic, glass, metal, green, brown, white, transparent, knocking, blowing, popping, shaking, tinkling, plucking, clattering, sizzling, crackling, throwing, catching, bending, clattering… full-time.

Other Songs Played With and On Bottles