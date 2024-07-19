Musical Trio Performs ‘Axel F’ from ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ on Bottle Instruments

The German musical trio of GlasBlasSing performed a remarkable cover of “Axel F” from Beverly Hills Cop on bottles and instruments made out of bottles. According to the band, bottles are their instruments of choice.

We are GlasBlasSing. We make music on bottles. You read that right, music on bottles. Small bottles, big bottles, plastic, glass, metal, green, brown, white, transparent, knocking, blowing, popping, shaking, tinkling, plucking, clattering, sizzling, crackling, throwing, catching, bending, clattering… full-time.

Other Songs Played With and On Bottles

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts