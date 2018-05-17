Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Forlorn Little Avocado Half Searches For Its Mate and Their Pit Through the Streets of New York City

by at on

In the absolutely adorable short film “The Pits” written and directed by David Bizzaro and featuring wonderful puppetry by Evening Squire Productions, a lonely, forlorn Avo searches the streets of New York City for its mate Cado and their shared pit. Feeling incomplete, Avo tries to cover its open abdomen, but nothing sticks. Adding insult to injury, a very happy couple named Ban and Ana laugh at Avo’s nakedness, which only makes it look that much harder for its partner. By chance, Avo receives a flyer that tells it to go to the park to find what it was looking for.

In a world full of pears, what can you find to fill your pit? A story about longing, love, and finding your other half. …Your heart will break and rejoice as the main character Avo, a lonely avocado roaming the streets of New York City, searches for something to fill its pit.

The Pits Screen Shot 1

The Pits Screen Shot 5

The Pits puppets at the Indie Street Film Festival

A post shared by David Bizzaro (@davidbizzaro) on

A post shared by David Bizzaro (@davidbizzaro) on

A post shared by David Bizzaro (@davidbizzaro) on

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP