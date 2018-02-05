Laughing Squid

Marvel Superheroes Assemble to Stop Thanos in a New TV Spot For Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers Infinity War

Marvel released a new TV spot during Super Bowl LII for Avengers: Infinity War, the upcoming superhero film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and a sequel to The Avengers (2012) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). The thrilling trailer finds Marvel superheroes from all over assembling to save the galaxy by putting a stop to powerful supervillain, Thanos (Josh Brolin). Avengers: Infinity War is currently scheduled to blast its way into theaters on May 4th, 2018.

As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment – the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain.

