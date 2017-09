Ortwin Grüttner (a.k.a. “ Murmiland “) created an impressive marble run . He set it up so that a single marble rolls down a set of tubes, onto a ramp, and then triggers an avalanche of 2671 marbles that crash into a giant wall of wooden building bricks.

