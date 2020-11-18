Seattle Artist Cleverly Uses Changing Autumn Leaves to Fill In Cutouts of Famous Pop Culture Characters

Rudy Willingham, an artist, advertising creative, and music producer, who previously stuck strategically placed pop-culture character stickers around his Seattle neighborhood, very cleverly used the changing colors of Autumn leaves to fill in the empty space around character cutouts. Included in this batch are Big Bird, Elmo, and Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street, Garfield the Cat, SpongeBob SquarePants and Chewbacca from Star Wars.

Gonna miss these lovely leaves

Willingham also used other forms of nature to highlight cutouts of some very great people we’ve lost over the past few years.