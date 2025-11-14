An Enhanced Tape Measure That Automatically Deploys

Artist and inventor Uri Tuchman updated the common tape measure by incorporating a motor, allowing it to automatically deploy and then reeled back like a fishing pole.

Actually, so what I want to do is kind of a tape measure that shoots the tape and then we can reel it back like a like a fishing pole. We need to figure out what kind of mechanism work and also how do they work because I don’t really know

This was Tuchman’s first attempt, and he plans to keep working on it.

So, as far as prototypes go, I think we did pretty well. I think we can improve on a lot of things, especially wire management. Um, dual motors might be pretty cool or maybe gearing and stuff. Uh, and also we need to improve the aesthetics.

