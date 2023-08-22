Autistic Artist Draws Detailed Cityscapes From Memory

A thoughtful documentary by Jackie Osei-Tutu focuses on Steven Wiltshire, an autistic artist who is able to draw highly detailed cityscapes around the world from memory. Wiltshire, who was highly non-verbal as a child, found his voice through pen and paper. Now he is considered a savant for his remarkable talent.

In an unable to speak but his whole life changed when he discovered drawing. …Stevens is a savant. One of only a hundred individuals in the world recognized as having extraordinary talent that emerges from autism. This is him. This is what he needs to do. It’s driven by something deep within him.

