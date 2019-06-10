Intelligent Australian Shepherd Plays a Respectable Game of Jenga With Her Beloved Human

The very intelligent Australian shepherd named Secret, who previously took herself sledding in 2018, played a very respectable round of Jenga with her human Mary. When it was her turn, Secret took her time, gently grabbing the game piece between her teeth and slowly pulling it out without disturbing the stability of the stack. Impressive work.

I started teaching Secret Jenga a little while ago, and she’s finally getting the hang of it. She really enjoys games that require precision like this, so we’ve been having a lot of fun with it!