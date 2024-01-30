Australian Cattle Dog Balances 102 Items of Varying Sizes on His Head While Remaining Perfectly Still

A very clever Australian Cattle Dog named Kronos balanced an amazing 102 different items on his head while remaining perfectly still. These items varied in size, from a full water bottle to a tiny pair of googly eyes.

Get ready to be amazed by Kronos, the talented Australian Cattle Dog, as he takes balancing to a whole new level! …Watch in awe as he maintains perfect poise while balancing objects of all shapes and sizes, from a large soccer ball to tiny figurines and even small post-it notes.

Kronos also plays Jenga with his human Tiffany.

via Born in Space