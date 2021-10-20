Austin Powers Wakes Up in the Science Fiction Universe of the Video Game ‘Mass Effect’ in an Amusing Mashup

Self-described meme maker eli_handle_b.wav created a really amusing mashup in which the goofy 1960s British spy Austin Powers (Mike Myers) wakes up inside the science fiction universe of the video game Mass Effect. While there are more than a few dichotomies between the two fictional environments, Powers appears to be right at home aboard the SSV Normandy.

A world-class playboy and part-time secret agent from the 1960s emerges after two hundred and twenty years in a cryogenic state to battle against his new enemy.