Beautifully Luminescent Wood Reliefs of the Aurora Borealis as Seen Through a Fisheye Lens

Austrian artist Karin Frank has created a beautiful series of luminescent wood reliefs that depict the Aurora Borealis as seen through a fisheye lens. These views come from various northern regions of the world where the Northern Lights were visible, including Sweden, Norway, Canada, and the United States.

I have started a new series of reliefs inspired by all-sky cameras in the Far North, observing the sky and the Aurora Borealis. Last year I was lucky enough to see the Northern Lights in real life. The works are made of wood, painted and about 28 cm in diameter. The images are also made with phosphorescent paint and glow in the dark.