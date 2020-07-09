Sound Designer Ben Burtt Deconstructs the Audio Effects Used in ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mike James Gallagher of INDEPTH Sound Design (previously) compiled audio footage of legendary Star Wars sound designer Ben Burtt deconstructing a number of the iconic sound effects that he created for the 1980 film Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back in a very detailed manner. Burtt spoke about creating sound for AT-AT Walkers, Boba Fett, the Millenium Falcon, Darth Vader and the carbon freeze chamber, just to name a few.

Gallagher also had the great Frank Oz provide some insight about his role as Yoda through a compilation of interviews.

I combined a bunch of interviews and pieced together some solid insight. I also start the chapter with Frank Oz’s original on-set voice for Yoda which was quite different.

Burtt previously deconstructed the audio effects used in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips