Sound Designer Ben Burtt Deconstructs the Audio Effects Used in ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’

Mike James Gallagher of INDEPTH Sound Design (previously) compiled audio footage of legendary Star Wars sound designer Ben Burtt deconstructing a number of the iconic sound effects that he created for the 1980 film Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back in a very detailed manner. Burtt spoke about creating sound for AT-AT Walkers, Boba Fett, the Millenium Falcon, Darth Vader and the carbon freeze chamber, just to name a few.

Gallagher also had the great Frank Oz provide some insight about his role as Yoda through a compilation of interviews.

I combined a bunch of interviews and pieced together some solid insight. I also start the chapter with Frank Oz’s original on-set voice for Yoda which was quite different.

Burtt previously deconstructed the audio effects used in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

