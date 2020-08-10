Paralyzed Athlete Shreds Central California Hills on Wheelchair Skateboard After Devastating 2016 Accident

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

California Poytechnic Institute student Evan LaLanne was severely injured in December 2016 after falling 30 feet down from Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo, California. LaLanne underwent surgery and received regular physical therapy, but the accident left him without the use of his legs.

Since his recovery, Lalanne embraced his new normal and with his natural athleticism, he became a skilled para-Alpine ski racer and a fearless wheelchair skateboarder. On his board, Lalanne shreds the hills of the California Central Coast, although he does slow down when an adorable canine companion named Marlo Mae is riding with him.

In 2019, Lalanne spoke to an audience of the San Obispo Chamber of Commerce about his accident. He also talked about how he came to embrace the loss of his legs.