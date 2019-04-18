Ubisoft is Giving Away ‘Assassin’s Creed Unity’ So Gamers Can Experience the Beauty of Notre Dame

We wrote about the devastating fire at Notre Dame de Paris and the number of ways in which modern technology has led to a number of models that could help with the restoration. One such suggestion was the Ubisoft game Assassin’s Creed Unity, which prominently features the cathedral. In response to this request, Ubisoft is donating towards the reconstruction and offering the PC version game for free so that those who haven’t had an opportunity to experience the beauty of the chapel, can do so virtually.

When we created Assassin’s Creed Unity, we developed an even closer connection with this incredible city and its landmarks – one of the most notable elements of the game was the extraordinary recreation of Notre-Dame. In light of Monday’s events, we will be donating €500,000 to help with the restoration and reconstruction of the Cathedral…In addition, we want to give everyone the chance to experience the majesty and beauty of Notre-Dame the best way we know how. For one week, we will be giving Assassin’s Creed Unity away free on PC, for anyone who wants to enjoy it.

In light of the devastating fire at the Notre Dame de Paris, Ubisoft wants to give all gamers the chance to experience the majesty and beauty of the cathedral through Assassin’s Creed Unity on PC. From April 17th at 10:00 am to April 25th at 03:00 am (your local time), you can download Assassin’s Creed Unity on PC for free here, and you’ll own it forever in your Uplay games library.

via Geeks are Sexy