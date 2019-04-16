A Remarkable 3D Rendering Timelapse Showing How Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Can Be Restored

In and around 2014, the Passion for Innovation Institute of Dassault Systèmes, created an incredibly realistic rendering of how the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral could be renovated in order to make it safer and sturdier while its facade would be restored to its former glory. In light of the heartbreaking news of the tragic fire that severely damaged the cathedral, it’s encouraging to know that there are roadmaps to rebuilding this iconic piece of history.

Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau, OP noted that the Cathedral’s stone vaulting “worked as designed”.

The 800 year-old stone vaulting of Notre Dame worked as designed. Amazing. The wooden roof went up like a tinderbox, but the embers were caught by the vaulting just beneath, with very little of it giving way, preserving the interior below. #NotreDameCathedral pic.twitter.com/JJg7kzTatr — Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau, OP (@FrAquinasOP) April 16, 2019

After President Emmanuel Macron announced that the Paris would be raising funds for reconstruction, the French businessmen Bernard Arnauld of LVMH pledged €200 million, Francois Pinault of Gucci will donate €113 million towards the cause. In just 24 hours after the fire, the fund raised over €675 million. Notre Dame University in South Bend, Indiana is donating $100,000 as well.

"In the wake of this national tragedy, the Arnault family and the LVMH Group pledge their support for #NotreDame. They will donate a total of 200 million euros to the fund for reconstruction of this architectural work, which is an integral part of the history of France." pic.twitter.com/utvJT8xJht — LVMH (@LVMH) April 16, 2019

“We join in prayer with the faithful of the Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris and all of France as they begin the work of rebuilding." – Fr. Jenkins Notre Dame will donate $100,000 toward the renovation of @notredameparis & the @NDBasilica bells will toll 50 times at 6 pm today. https://t.co/NdlVHjemEN — Notre Dame (@NotreDame) April 16, 2019

This timeless landmark has been mapped many times for very different reasons. The late Andrew Tallon of Vassar University, scanned the whole Cathedral with lasers in 2015.

Gaming company Ubisoft had virtually constructed the Cathedral while creating their game Assassin’s Creed Unity and are being asked on Twitter to assist in the reconstruction.

Caroline Miousse, a senior artist at French gaming firm @Ubisoft , could be well placed to help rebuild the #NotreDame after spending two years modeling the cathedral at a brick-by-brick level for #AssassinsCreedUnity. pic.twitter.com/sAgy5ZKR87 — Yicai Global ???? (@yicaichina) April 16, 2019

via Open Culture