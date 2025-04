The Series ‘Ask a Ninja’ Returns to Answer Viewer Questions After 14 Years of Stealth Mode

The Ninja from the classic online series Ask A Ninja has emerged from a life of stealth after 14 years to answer viewers’ questions in his distinctly chaotic beast mode.

The Ask A Ninja Ninja returns to answer your questions, omnibus style!

The original series, which was created by Laughing Squid friends Douglas Sarine and Kent Nichols, ran between 2005 and 2011.

Classic ‘Ask A Ninja’